Research scholars allege similar book scam at Kalaignar Centenary Library in Madurai

COIMBATORE: Two Tamil research scholars from two educational institutions in Coimbatore on Saturday alleged that a scam, similar to that of the purchase of controversial books for the Periyar Arivulagam, had taken place at the Kalaignar Centenary Library (KCL) in Madurai too.

The researchers — Sathishkumar S and Premkumar R — who spoke to the media on the Periyar Arivulagam campus in the city, jointly said, “While going through the books at the KCL, we found that hundreds of English books published by Phoenix Publications were purchased on March 30, March 31, and April 4 in 2022 under the name of Thenmozhi B and registered in the ISBN portal.”

The researchers said that a cross-verification with the ISBN catalogue revealed discrepancies, including differences in the details of the book title and the author, for some of the books published by Phoenix Publications. They said, “For instance, when we checked the ISBN of the book ‘Economics During Pandemic’ in the KCL, the result showed the book title as ‘Differential Calculus’ on the portal. The author’s name was mentioned as Waldo Albert in the book, but the portal showed it as Joseph Edwards. However, the publisher’s name was shown as Thenmozhi B.”