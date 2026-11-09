Madras HC seeks details of SOP and action taken for rescuing fishermen missing, stranded on mid-sea

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has called for the details of the standard operating procedure (SOP) adopted by Central agencies for carrying out search and rescue (SAR) operations to save lives of fishermen who venture into the sea but are struck by mid sea calamities.

A division bench of justices AD Jagadish Chandira and B Karthikeyan issued the direction to the Centre, in this regard, recently while hearing a habeas corpus petition praying for action to trace a minor boy who has been missing in the sea off Marina Beach in Chennai since July this year.

The order assumes significance since 9 fishermen, who ventured into the sea from Kasimedu fishing harbour on a trawler, were fatally struck by the recent cyclone off the Andhra Pradesh coast and the relatives of the deceased and local fishing community blaming lack of swift action and coordination to respond to SOS calls for SAR operations.

During previous hearings, the court had directed the respondent authorities including the Greater Chennai Police (GCP) to provide details of the modes of search operations and the agencies involved.