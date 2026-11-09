TN Deputy Speaker accused of assaulting man, forcing him to record video denying attack

Karthik Kumar, a resident of Kannan Biran Colony in Thuraiyur, Trichy, said his locality had been facing a drinking water shortage for the past week, while garbage had also accumulated in the area.

He alleged that despite approaching the municipal authorities, no action had been taken to address the problems.

Kumar further claimed that he had repeatedly tried to contact his constituency MLA Ravi Shankar over the phone but received no response.

On Diwali, Kumar, who had visited the Mannachanallur area for personal work, reportedly approached Ravi Shankar, who resides in the area, to bring the civic grievances to his attention.

In the video of the alleged assault, the MLA can be heard asking Kumar, "Which village are you from?" and proceeds to repeatedly slap him, despite Karthik can be seen saying, "I've voted for Vijay. I've voted for Thalapathy."

Kumar alleged that the MLA used abusive language and physically assaulted him, including kicking him, before chasing him away. Following the alleged assault, Kumar underwent treatment at the Mannachanallur Government Hospital.

"I wouldn't have disturbed him if he had been there for personal reasons. But there was a government vehicle. When I raised my concerns, I was assaulted. Is this the price for voting for Vijay?" said Kumar in his video from inside a hospital ward.