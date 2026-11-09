TN Deputy Speaker accused of assaulting man, forcing him to record video denying attack

A video purportedly showing Tamil Nadu Deputy Speaker and TVK MLA Ravi Shankar assaulting a man who approached him with complaints about civic amenities, including a drinking water shortage and garbage accumulation, went viral on social media, drawing widespread criticism.
The man later appeared in another video alongside Ravi Shankar, denying the assault, but subsequently alleged in a third video that he had been threatened and forced to record the reconciliation video.
Karthik Kumar, a resident of Kannan Biran Colony in Thuraiyur, Trichy, said his locality had been facing a drinking water shortage for the past week, while garbage had also accumulated in the area.
He alleged that despite approaching the municipal authorities, no action had been taken to address the problems.
Kumar further claimed that he had repeatedly tried to contact his constituency MLA Ravi Shankar over the phone but received no response.
On Diwali, Kumar, who had visited the Mannachanallur area for personal work, reportedly approached Ravi Shankar, who resides in the area, to bring the civic grievances to his attention.
In the video of the alleged assault, the MLA can be heard asking Kumar, "Which village are you from?" and proceeds to repeatedly slap him, despite Karthik can be seen saying, "I've voted for Vijay. I've voted for Thalapathy."
Kumar alleged that the MLA used abusive language and physically assaulted him, including kicking him, before chasing him away. Following the alleged assault, Kumar underwent treatment at the Mannachanallur Government Hospital.
"I wouldn't have disturbed him if he had been there for personal reasons. But there was a government vehicle. When I raised my concerns, I was assaulted. Is this the price for voting for Vijay?" said Kumar in his video from inside a hospital ward.
However, in a subsequent video recorded alongside Ravi Shankar, Kumar denied that the legislator had assaulted him and claimed that the incident was being misrepresented on social media.
And in a third video that has since gone viral, Kumar further alleged that the Deputy Speaker had threatened and forced him to record six takes of the reconciliation video released earlier. He alleged that Ravi Shankar and a police inspector had intimidated him into recording the video.
Meanwhile, allegations have also emerged that police personnel asked Kumar to leave the hospital and warned him against filing a complaint against the MLA. These claims have not been independently verified.
The incident sparked a debate on social media, with users questioning the alleged behaviour of the legislator towards a constituent who had approached him with complaints about basic civic amenities.
The principal Opposition DMK criticised Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay over the alleged assault and accused his party of using intimidation to silence a constituent who had raised civic concerns. Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin condemned the alleged assault calling it a "level of disgrace that Tamil Nadu has never witnessed before."
"The Deputy Speaker assaulting a person who came to submit a request, and subsequently coercing them into releasing a video—this is a level of disgrace that Tamil Nadu has never witnessed before. How much longer will this 'cardboard' CM continue to deceive the people with claims of conducting inspections and appointing officers, all while obsessively chanting 'DMK, DMK'?" he wrote on X.
"The day is not far off when these rulers — who are running nothing more than a circus — will be held accountable for the tears and blood shed by the people of Tamil Nadu, he added."
"Is this what 'pure power' (Thuyasakti) looks like — beating, kicking, and issuing death threats against someone who pointed out flaws? Karthik has exposed the high-handed, tyrannical behavior of the Deputy Speaker, who forced someone to stage a drama under duress, requiring six separate takes to get it right," the DMK IT Wing posted on X along with a video of Karthik's allegations.
"Even the police, who are duty-bound to protect the public, have chosen to side with the Deputy Speaker! Will 'dummy' Vijay — who talks so big — speak up about this, or will he remain in his deep, Diwali-induced slumber?" it added.
Meanwhile, the AIADMK also criticised Vijay, questioning his silence over the alleged assault and asking what action he would take against the MLA.
"Mr Vijay — the "reel-life Chief Minister" who once delivered lines about how every MLA acts as a "guardian" for their constituency and its people — take note! Is this how your party’s "guardian" of Thuraiyur "protects" the public? Do you resort to violence when ordinary citizens, who voted for you, come to voice their grievances?" the party wrote on X.
"And look at the language he used! Are these the kind of words an MLA should use when addressing the people of his own constituency? What action are you going to take against this Thuraiyur MLA who has assaulted the public in such a barbaric manner? Or will you, once again, remain silent and simply watch it all unfold?" it added.
(With inputs from ANI)