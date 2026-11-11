Deepavali double murder: Six arrested, one shot in leg near Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: One of the six accused arrested in connection with the murder of two boys on Deepavali day, was shot in the leg by the Tiruchy district police in the early hours of Wednesday after he allegedly attempted to attack the police team with a weapon near Samayapuram.

According to a press release from Tiruchy district police, the accused P Sivanesan, aged 21, allegedly pelted stones at the police team and attempted to attack them with a concealed weapon during a weapon recovery exercise.

Inspector Gunasekaran opened fire to prevent the attack, hitting Sivanesan in his left knee. A police constable was also injured in the incident. Both are being treated at MGMGH.

The police identified other accused and arrested as J.Keni Vence (19), J.Renison (20), N.Saravanan (18), T.Kirupakaran (19) and C.Hariharan (22).