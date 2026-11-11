Deepavali double murder: Six arrested, one shot in leg near Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: One of the six accused arrested in connection with the murder of two boys on Deepavali day, was shot in the leg by the Tiruchy district police in the early hours of Wednesday after he allegedly attempted to attack the police team with a weapon near Samayapuram.
According to a press release from Tiruchy district police, the accused P Sivanesan, aged 21, allegedly pelted stones at the police team and attempted to attack them with a concealed weapon during a weapon recovery exercise.
Inspector Gunasekaran opened fire to prevent the attack, hitting Sivanesan in his left knee. A police constable was also injured in the incident. Both are being treated at MGMGH.
The police identified other accused and arrested as J.Keni Vence (19), J.Renison (20), N.Saravanan (18), T.Kirupakaran (19) and C.Hariharan (22).
The police said, Rahul and R Vishal, both aged 17, had visited Dhanalakshmi Srinivasan Medical College Hospital on November 8 along with six friends to see their friend Vignesh, who had sustained burn injuries in a cracker-related incident.
The eight later moved to a location around 80 metres from the hospital, where an argument reportedly broke out. The six accused allegedly assaulted Rahul and Vishal, resulting in their deaths.
Police said a personal dispute between one of the deceased, V Rahul, and Keni Vence, reportedly linked to their acquaintance with a minor girl, had emerged as a possible motive. Further investigation is under way.
Based on a complaint lodged by Rahul's brother, Samayapuram police registered a case under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Police said CCTV footage, technical evidence and witness statements helped identify and arrest the six accused.