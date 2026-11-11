Ex-AIADMK MLAs appear before Speaker in disqualification proceedings over joining TVK

CHENNAI: The hearing on the disqualification petitions against four former AIADMK MLAs — Maragatham Kumaravel, Sathyabama, Jayakumar and Isakki Subbaiya — who joined TVK was conducted by Speaker JCD Prabhakar at the Secretariat on Tuesday.

Former MLAs Isakki Subbaiya and Jayakumar appeared in person and presented their explanations, while lawyers representing Sathyabama and Maragatham Kumaravel appeared on their behalf. AIADMK leaders Agri SS Krishnamoorthy, Thalavai Sundaram and MP I S Inbadurai also attended the hearing and presented the party’s arguments.

Speaking to reporters after the hearing, Inbadurai said AIADMK submitted its explanations through affidavits. Jayakumar said he had appeared before the speaker in response to the summons and answered the questions. He said he would present his side’s arguments at the next hearing as well.

TVK advocate Surya Prakasam said it would not be appropriate to disclose details of the proceedings still underway. He clarified that Kumaravel and Sathyabama had obtained permission from the speaker to remain absent and their lawyers had represented them.

The speaker is conducting the proceedings following a Madras HC direction to complete the disqualification hearings within two months.

The next hearing will be held on Thursday, November 12.