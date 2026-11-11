TN CM Vijay warns TVK MLAs against controversies, misuse of power

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and TVK founder C Joseph Vijay on Wednesday cautioned party MLAs against getting embroiled in controversies or indulging in activities that could damage the party's image, stressing the need for discipline and dignified public conduct.

At a nearly two-and-a-half-hour meeting with legislators at a private resort in Mamallapuram near Chennai, Vijay directed them to address public grievances responsibly and refrain from misusing their authority, a party source said.

The warning comes amid a political row over allegations against Kallakurichi MLA C Arul Vignesh of sending obscene WhatsApp messages to a woman district collector, a charge he has denied, and Deputy Speaker M Ravishankar, who was accused of assaulting a resident of his Thuraiyur constituency after the latter raised a civic issue.

Vijay reportedly held separate discussions with the two legislators over their conduct.

The Chief Minister also told MLAs that their activities were being monitored and urged them to communicate directly with him on constituency-related issues. He warned that anyone within the party obstructing such communication would face consequences.

Emphasising party unity, Vijay said the legislators' performance in their respective constituencies would determine their prospects of re-election. He also cautioned them against falling into traps allegedly set by opposition parties and being influenced by external political forces.

The meeting also saw individual and group interactions. In a gesture ahead of Deepavali, Vijay presented silk dhotis to male legislators and silk sarees to women members.

The leadership also discussed strategies for the bypolls expected in five Assembly constituencies.

(With inputs from PTI)