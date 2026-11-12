Theni jail escapees suffered injuries in alleged prison torture, DLSA report tells Madras HC

CHENNAI: The inquiry held by the District Legal Services Authorities has found that certain prisoners, who had escaped from the Theni district prison and surrendered later, had suffered injuries due to alleged torture in the prison.

The District Legal Services Authorities (DLSAs) in Salem and Tirunelveli districts have held the inquiries following the directions of a division bench of Justices AD Jagadish Chandira and B Karthikeyan while hearing a petition filed by Arumugathammal, mother of two of the prisoners, seeking a judicial inquiry into the jail break and providing the required medical treatment to them at the medical colleges in Salem and Tirunelveli.

The court had also ordered the DLSA chairpersons to visit the prisons along with a team of three doctors from the government medical college hospitals in Salem and Tirunelveli.

As per the orders, the Principal District Judge, Salem, and the Chairperson of the DLSA, Tirunelveli, have filed the inquiry reports in the court.

“A perusal of the interim reports prima facie discloses that the prisoners had sustained injuries,” the bench said in an order passed on Tuesday.

It noted that the Tamil Nadu State Legal Services Authority (TNSLSA) has called for comprehensive reports from the DLSAs of Theni, Cuddalore, Madurai, Salem and Tirunelveli.

Since the comprehensive reports from the respective District Legal Services Authorities are awaited, this Court deems it fit to pass further orders on receipt of reports from the TNSLSA and DLSAs, it said.