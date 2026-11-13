Consider setting up special courts to try corruption cases across TN: HC

MADURAI: Taking into account that special courts for corruption cases have been constituted in only eight districts in Tamil Nadu, despite having a state-wide pendency of nearly 2,423 corruption cases, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court has told the state government to examine whether such special courts could be established in the remaining districts also.

Justice B Pugalendhi made the suggestion recently while hearing a petition filed by A Shahul Hameed of Tirunelveli, seeking to expedite the trial in a corruption case pending against him before the Principal District Judge, Thoothukudi since 2023.

The judge referred to Section 4(4) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, which mandates that Special Judges should, as far as practicable, hold trials on a day-to-day basis and try to conclude trial within two years from the date of filing of chargesheet. It also says that in case of any extension, reasons should be recorded by the trial judge and even then, the trial should not take more than four years, he added.