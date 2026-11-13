Tamil Nadu govt defends 150-year-old Karthigai Deepam tradition in Supreme Court

The Tamil Nadu government, in its counter-affidavit filed before the Supreme Court, has firmly defended the traditional practice at Arulmigu Subramaniaswamy Temple, one of the six abodes of Lord Subramania in Madurai.

The petitioner, Hindu Dharma Parishad, wants a permanent lamp at the Deepathoon, a stone pillar on the hill, and the illumination of the entire hill during Karthigai Deepam.

The Tamil Nadu government has rejected the demand.

According to HR&CE Commissioner Dr T G Vinay, for over 150 years, the Deepam has been lit only at the Deepa Mandapam near the Uchipillaiyar temple. This is not an administrative choice. It is based on the Agamas, the opinion of Sthanikars, and continuous practice.

The State government said that the Madras High Court’s directions in 1996 are still binding. Only the Devasthanam may light the Deepam, ordinarily at the traditional spot. Any change requires a decision by the Devasthanam, along with prior permission from the HR&CE. No individual or organisation can impose a new spot.