State rights vs political compulsions: Why did TVK disband the Kurian Joseph Committee?

It's not at all unusual for a new government to walk away from the various schemes and initiatives of the previous government. The decision of the C Joseph Vijay-led TVK government on Nov 6 2026, to disband the high-level committee on Centre-State relations (chaired by former SC judge Justice Kurian Joseph), however, was the subject of widespread criticism.

The decision was quite a shock given the extent to which the ruling party has publicly affirmed its commitment to the constitutional, political, linguistic and financial rights of Tamil Nadu.

The TVK government pointed to overlapping functions as one of the reasons for the dissolution of the committee. The government noted that the functions of the committee were in some way overlapping with those of the Tamil Nadu State Law Commission, which was reconstituted on August 7, 2026 with a wider mandate to cover Centre-State and inter-State relations.

The government therefore saw absolutely no point in having two bodies doing the same job. It also made the point that the Kurian Joseph Committee was an executive appointed, non-statutory body.

The committee was set up on April 15, 2025 by the MK Stalin-led DMK government. In addition to Justice Kurian Joseph, the panel also had Ashok Vardhan Shetty (retired IAS officer) and Prof M Naganathan (former Vice Chairman of the State Planning Commission).

Its mandate was to look at Centre-State relations and to make recommendations as to how the autonomy and constitutional position of the States could be safeguarded.