CB-CID takes over probe into lorry driver's death at Madurai police station

The CB-CID has commenced an investigation into the case of an alleged suicide of a lorry driver inside the Chekkanurani police station in Madurai, officials said on Sunday.

Three police personnel, including the station inspector, have been suspended in connection with the incident that occurred early on Saturday, they said.

The deceased, identified as Balakrishnan (42), a goods driver from Thevaram village in Theni district, was called in for questioning on November 13, Friday regarding a complaint he had filed about his cardamom-laden truck catching fire.

Balakrishnan was kept in the station for an inquiry suspecting discrepancies in his statement. Early on Saturday morning, he was found hanging in the station's washroom in a suspected case of suicide.

Inspector General of Police (South Zone) Vijayendra Bidari suspended Chekkanurani police inspector Muthu, and head constables Palanivel Rajan and Kalaiselvi for alleged negligence of duty, and transferred the case to the Crime Branch-CID.

The CB-CID sleuths have begun preliminary inquiries, reviewing CCTV footage from the police station and issuing summons to the three suspended police personnel for questioning, officials said.

Balakrishnan's family members refused to accept his body following a post-mortem at the Government Rajaji Hospital, alleging foul play, and indicated they would approach the court.