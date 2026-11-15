Five TN library officials suspended over alleged irregularities in book procurement for government libraries

CHENNAI: The State government on Sunday suspended five senior officials of the Directorate of Public Libraries over alleged large-scale irregularities in procuring books for government libraries, including the purchase of AI-generated publications, books carrying fictitious information and fake author names and titles with questionable ISBNs.

The action, ordered by School Education Minister A Rajmohan, comes four days after the Madras High Court directed the government to initiate disciplinary proceedings against officials involved in the alleged irregularities and ordered the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) to register an FIR.

The suspended officials include the Chief Librarian and Information Officer (in-charge), who is also the Deputy Chief Librarian, of Anna Centenary Library (ACL), Chennai; the Chief Librarian and Information Officer (in-charge) of Kalaignar Centenary Library (KCL), Madurai; a Librarian and Information Officer at KCL, who was also holding additional charge of Periyar Library, Coimbatore; another Librarian and Information Officer at ACL; and the Chief Accounts Officer of the Directorate of Public Libraries.

The Chief Accounts Officer of the Directorate of Public Libraries and the Chief Librarian and Information Officer of ACL were members of the Book Procurement Negotiation Committee, which was tasked with negotiating prices with publishers. Sources said the suspensions followed an internal inquiry. However, the department has not made public any order issued for the inquiry or details of its findings.

The controversy came to light earlier this month after writer Perumal Murugan highlighted that books at the newly inaugurated Periyar Arivulagam library in Coimbatore contained fabricated historical and literary references.

The department later began examining the procurements, with similar discrepancies reported at other government libraries, including books bought for district and branch libraries.

The department has so far identified around 71,000 such books across the state.