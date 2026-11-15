Madras HC: CB-CID to take over missing Isha Yoga volunteer case

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has ordered the CB-CID to take over the case of a volunteer of the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore going missing after the police failed to complete the investigation and file a final report within the promised time.

Justice G K Ilanthiraiyan passed the orders transferring the probe from the Coimbatore district police to the CB-CID recently on a petition filed by Thirumalai, brother of Ganesan, who has gone missing. He ordered the CB-CID to “conduct a proper and fair investigation” and file the final report within 12 weeks.

The judge noted that the Alandurai police in Coimbatore district, in a status report filed on June 9, 2026, had given an undertaking that the investigation into the man missing case would be completed and the final report filed within three months. “Even till today, the second respondent (Alandurai police) did not even proceed with the investigation and take steps to complete it,” he said in the recent order.

Thirumalai had earlier filed a habeas corpus petition seeking orders to the police to trace his brother and produce him in the court, following registration of a man-missing case by the police based on a complaint of Isha Yoga Centre in 2023. A bench had then ordered the police to expedite the probe but it wasn’t done.