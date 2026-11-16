Tamil Nadu: ‘Chola-era’ temple to get Rs 6.8-crore facelift

TIRUCHY: Arulmigu Choleeswarar Temple, a dilapidated structure believed to have links to the Chola period, at V Thuraiyur in Lalgudi taluk, is set to undergo restoration at an estimated cost of Rs 6.8 crore, with the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department inviting tenders for the work last week.

According to officials, the project is part of the State government’s broader efforts to preserve ancient temples. The government allocated Rs 125 crore in the 2025-26 Budget for the renovation and restoration of 64 ancient temples across Tamil Nadu.

Under the department’s classification, temples requiring restoration are categorised based on their structural condition, including completely and partially dilapidated structures while estimates were prepared for renovation based on it. The Choleeswarar temple has been classified as a dilapidated structure requiring restoration, officials said.

The restoration is estimated to be completed within 24 months. The department has invited tenders from approved ‘sthapathys’ (architects) and ‘sirpis’ (sculptors) registered with the HR&CE Department, as well as eligible government-registered contractors in association with approved temple architects.