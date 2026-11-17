MADURAI: The postmortem report of 42-year-old truck driver R Balakrishnan, who allegedly died by suicide inside the restroom of the Chekkanurani police station, has revealed five fresh contusions on his back alongside a slanting ligature mark around his neck and multiple abrasions.

While the medical team has reserved its final opinion on the cause of death pending chemical analysis and histopathological results, the deceased’s family continues to allege custodial torture as the reason for the death and has refused to receive his body.

According to the postmortem report, five contusions, measuring between 2 cm and 4 cm, were found in the superficial muscle layers along the back of his right chest and the midline of the trunk.

Both lungs were swollen and congested, with petechial haemorrhages (small spots of bleeding) beneath the surface. The heart was enlarged, with minor ecchymosis (discolouration caused by bleeding from tiny blood vessels) along the left ventricle.