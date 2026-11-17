MADURAI: The postmortem report of 42-year-old truck driver R Balakrishnan, who allegedly died by suicide inside the restroom of the Chekkanurani police station, has revealed five fresh contusions on his back alongside a slanting ligature mark around his neck and multiple abrasions.
While the medical team has reserved its final opinion on the cause of death pending chemical analysis and histopathological results, the deceased’s family continues to allege custodial torture as the reason for the death and has refused to receive his body.
According to the postmortem report, five contusions, measuring between 2 cm and 4 cm, were found in the superficial muscle layers along the back of his right chest and the midline of the trunk.
Both lungs were swollen and congested, with petechial haemorrhages (small spots of bleeding) beneath the surface. The heart was enlarged, with minor ecchymosis (discolouration caused by bleeding from tiny blood vessels) along the left ventricle.
Older, partially healed injuries noticed on right shoulder, left knee & back of left hand
A ligature mark around the neck and three pinpoint abrasions below it were also found. The underlying structures, including the hyoid bone and thyroid cartilage, were intact. Older, partially healed injuries were noticed on the right shoulder, left knee and the back of the left hand.
A three-member team of forensic experts from Madurai Medical College conducted the postmortem on Saturday night. Viscera, tissue samples, nail clippings and 15 different swabs were collected and sent to the Regional Forensic Science Laboratory and the Pathology Department in Madurai for further analysis.
Meanwhile, the Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID) South, which took over the investigation from the local police, registered an FIR on November 15 under Section 196(2)(a) of the BNSS (custodial death). Deputy Superintendent of Police Suresh Kumar has been appointed as the investigating officer.
According to the FIR, Balakrishnan was brought to the Checkanurani police station around 11 pm on November 13 for an inquiry in connection with an accidental fire case registered at the Valandur police station. He was found dead in the station’s restroom on Saturday morning.
On Monday, Balakrishnan’s family members and activists staged a protest near the Government Rajaji Hospital, demanding justice. Police detained the protesters and took them to a private hall. While being transported in a bus, two protesters, including Balakrishnan’s son, jumped out and lay down in front of the vehicle demanding justice for the death.
Earlier, at the Madurai Bench of the Madras HC, advocate Henri Tiphagne, appearing for Balakrishnan’s wife Sudha, sought an urgent hearing on her petition seeking preservation of CCTV footage from the police stations concerned. Justice R Vijayakumar agreed to hear the matter once a petition is filed before the court.
Kin, activists stage protest near Hosp
On Monday, Balakrishnan’s family members and activists staged a protest near the Govt Rajaji Hospital, demanding justice. Police detained the protesters and took them to a private hall. While being transported in a bus, two protesters, including Balakrishnan’s son, jumped out and lay down in front of the vehicle demanding justice