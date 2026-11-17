NAMAKKAL: The farmgate price of eggs in the Namakkal zone has declined by 70 paise in five days, falling from Rs 6.70 per egg on November 11 to Rs 6 on November 16, amid the end of the Deepavali season and ahead of the upcoming Karthigai Deepam and Sabarimala seasons. The price of eggs had gradually picked up ahead of Deepavali after remaining below the Rs 6 mark for nearly 92 days.

On November 1, the farmgate price crossed Rs 6 per egg for the first time in 92 days, reaching Rs 6.10, and continued to increase over the following days, touching Rs 6.70 by November 7. The upward trend continued around the end of the Tamil month of Purattasi and with the onset of the Deepavali season, when demand for eggs began to improve.