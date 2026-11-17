MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras HC on Monday urged the state government to undertake a detailed probe and submit a white paper on the manner in which the procurement of books for public libraries was made in the last two decades.

A bench of justices GR Swaminathan and MD Sumathi observed that the recent scam has shaken the conscience of the people of TN, and their faith in the system must be restored.

The judges also suggested custodial interrogation of the ‘bogus’ publishers identified by the DVAC. “Unless they are custodially interrogated, one will never know how much money was paid to which public servant. The modus operandi must be brought out,” they added.

The bench made the observations while hearing a contempt petition filed by V Ramasubbu of Tirunelveli, over non-compliance of an order passed by the court in 2024.

Stating that the court’s earlier guidelines have been rendered ‘toothless’, the judges annexed elaborate suggestions made by stakeholders, such as founder of Kizhakku Pathippagam, Badrinarayanan Seshadri, and two more unnamed individuals, to the order copy and expressed hope that the government would go through the same and evolve a fresh, foolproof procedure.

Need no lecture from MP, says High Court judge

During the hearing, Justice Swaminathan slammed Madurai MP Su Venkatesan for his remark on social media against a comment he had made at a book release function in Chennai that the sin of fraudulent procurement of books for Periyar Arivulagam should be atoned by stacking the library with spiritual books.

The judge said he made the comment in a lighter vein, and questioned how the MP, who travels in a high-end car wearing branded clothing and footwear despite claiming to be a Communist leader, could lecture him on how to discharge his duties as a judge. He wondered if book royalties could sustain the MP’s lifestyle.