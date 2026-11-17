CHENNAI: An opportunity to bring about a political change in Tamil Nadu was approaching, DMK president and former chief minister M K Stalin said on Monday, urging party cadres to be prepared and launched a fresh attack on the TVK government over the law and order situation in the state.

Speaking at a wedding function in the family of former DMK minister KN Nehru in Neelankarai, Chennai, Stalin said a bye-election was due in Tiruchy East — where Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay resigned from to retain Perambur constituency following his dual victory — and asked party workers to prepare for the political opportunity ahead.

Taking a swipe at Vijay, Stalin said the last six months under the TVK government had been an empty spectacle. “On screen, he plays the hero, but in real life, he is functioning as a villain,” he said.

Alleging that incidents of sexual violence were being reported increasingly across Tamil Nadu, with several TVK functionaries allegedly involved, Stalin said the party should instead be called ‘Paliyal Surandal Kazhagam’ (Sexual Exploitation Party).

He referred to the physical assault of a person who had approached the deputy speaker with a petition to the government and the allegations of Kallakurichi TVK MLA harassing the district collector.