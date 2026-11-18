MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the Madurai police to preserve the CCTV footage at four police stations—Chekkanurani, where lorry driver R Balakrishnan allegedly died by suicide on November 14, as well as the stations at Usilampatti town and taluk and Valandur that are allegedly connected with the incident. Two copies of the footage, along with a certificate under Section 63 of the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, should be submitted to the HC, the court added.

Justice D Lingeswaran gave the directions on a petition filed by Balakrishnan’s wife, Sudha, seeking an interim direction to preserve the footage and photos and videos of her husband’s body taken before removing it from the station’s restroom.

The additional public prosecutor told the court they are ready to preserve the footage and submit them before the high court or the magistrate court concerned. But the petitioner is not entitled to a copy of the footage as it may affect the investigation, he added.