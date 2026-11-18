MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the Madurai police to preserve the CCTV footage at four police stations—Chekkanurani, where lorry driver R Balakrishnan allegedly died by suicide on November 14, as well as the stations at Usilampatti town and taluk and Valandur that are allegedly connected with the incident. Two copies of the footage, along with a certificate under Section 63 of the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, should be submitted to the HC, the court added.
Justice D Lingeswaran gave the directions on a petition filed by Balakrishnan’s wife, Sudha, seeking an interim direction to preserve the footage and photos and videos of her husband’s body taken before removing it from the station’s restroom.
The additional public prosecutor told the court they are ready to preserve the footage and submit them before the high court or the magistrate court concerned. But the petitioner is not entitled to a copy of the footage as it may affect the investigation, he added.
The judge orally questioned the police as to how the clippings of the CCTV footage of the Chekkanurani police station, allegedly recorded at the time of the suicide, were leaked. The additional public prosecutor said since the police were focused on saving Balakrishnan, no photo or video was taken at the time of removing his body.
The judge adjourned the case to Friday to be heard by the portfolio judge, Justice R Vijayakumar, on whose absence the case had been posted before him. Though the APP requested the court to direct the petitioner to receive the deceased’s body, no direction was issued in that regard.
Sudha alleged in her petition the lorry caught fire on Madurai-Theni road in the early hours on November 4. The lorry owner instructed him to attend an inquiry at Chekkanurani police station on November 12 and 13. However, her husband had also been taken to two other police stations before being detained at the Chekkanurani station throughout the night on the second day.