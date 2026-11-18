NEW DELHI: Continuing its argument on the second consecutive day, the Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday told the Supreme Court that thousands of survey pillars will become religious if the High Court order is not stayed in the Thiruparankundram row.

"The High Court order has serious implications and could set a dangerous precedent. If survey pillars are treated as religious structures, it will create confusion and law and order problems across the State," said the TN government and urged the SC to stay the HC order immediately. It said the order was passed without considering the historical and administrative records.

The State contended that the hill and its survey pillars are government property and cannot be claimed as religious symbols.

The SC will continue to again hear the matter further on Thursday when the respondent Dargah party will argue it.

Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, for the Madurai Collector, urged Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M Pancholi to stay the Madras High Court order permitting Karthigai Deepam lighting on a stone pillar near the Sikandar Badusha Dargah atop Thiruparankundram hill in Madurai.

"Otherwise, we will be held to pay as an institution if thousands of survey pillars in country starts becoming religious like this," he said.

The argument is about precedent. India has lakhs of survey pillars — Great Trigonometrical Survey pillars, revenue pillars, boundary stones — erected by the British and by revenue departments. They dot hills, fields and villages. If a court can declare one such pillar a Deepathoon because it looks like one, what stops similar claims elsewhere?

The State says the pillar was never a Deepathoon. It was a survey pillar, built for measurement, not worship. The temple's own tradition for 150 years has been to light the Deepam at Uchi Pillaiyar Temple.

The High Court, in January 2026, upheld a December 2025 order directing the temple to light the Deepam at the disputed pillar, 50 metres from the Dargah. It rejected the State's public-order apprehension as an "imaginary ghost."

Tamil Nadu says that finding ignores history, custom and Agamas. It also ignores the sensitive location, a hill shared by temple and dargah, where both communities have coexisted for centuries.

Senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi, for the Dargah, said the single judge did not give the Dargah time to respond and visited the site without notice. With Deepam on November 24, the State wants a stay.