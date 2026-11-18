CHENNAI: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption, in the FIR registered against former DMK minister Durai Murugan on November 5, alleged he had “dishonestly and intentionally signalled” senior government officials, including engineers-in-chief, through Water Resources Department (WRD) secretaries, “to circumvent the transparent procedure adopted in river sand mining, transporting and selling”.

The agency further alleged Durai Murugan, 17 named public servants and other unidentified officials acted in violation of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court’s directions, and “by forming a cartel with private persons, namely S Ramachandran, P Karikalan and K Rethinam, along with contractors to plunder the wealth of the nation” caused loss to the state exchequer, harming natural resources.

The FIR said the accused were aware that illegal sand mining causes groundwater to deplete, wells to go dry, and aquatic habitats and riparian ecosystems to get damaged.

They allegedly conspired to cheat the state government, committed criminal misconduct and cheated in awarding contracts through limited tenders instead of open tenders, excavated sand beyond approved mining plans and fabricated permit slips to facilitate illegal transportation of river sand.

The FIR said an assessment of four sand quarries – Echambadi, Kandhaneri, Madhavaperumal Koil and Oruvanthoor – out of 28 sites under scrutiny between 2021 and 2024, revealed illegal excavation of 1,42,73,424 units of sand, measuring 4,03,93,790 cubic metres.