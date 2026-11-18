CHENNAI: In the wake of political backlash over two singers at Sunday’s Tiruchendur soorasamharam event allegedly chanting slogans in praise of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, HR&CE Minister S Ramesh on Tuesday said the government has sought an explanation from the duo and added that further action would be taken based on their response.

Addressing media persons in Chennai, Ramesh said the government did not encourage praise of the CM or ministers during religious events. He said that the singers had already explained their actions and assured that the government would be careful in future.

He also criticised former AIADMK ministers for referring to folk singers as “street performers” and accused the DMK of looking down on artistes.

Earlier on Tuesday, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami condemned the soorasamharam being used for “political praise” and demanded legal action against those who had “acted against agama rules” .