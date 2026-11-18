CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Muslim Munnetra Kazhagam (TMMK) staged a protest in Chennai on Tuesday, demanding the release of 22 Muslim prisoners who have been in jail for 28 years and were allegedly denied premature release on discriminatory grounds.

The protest was led by TMMK president and MLA M H Jawahirullah. Around 700 cadres and functionaries of the party took part in the demonstration. The group began their march from Periyar statue on Anna Salai and proceeded towards Napier Bridge, raising slogans in support of their demands.

The organisation also demanded an amendment to the law to extend the 3.5% reservation benefit to people from Backwards Class and Most Backwards Class communities who convert to Islam, so that they can obtain Backwards Class Muslim (BCM) certificates.

The party also said the government had earlier assured it that steps would be taken to extend the reservation benefit to those who converted to Islam from BC and MBC communities, however, no action had been taken so far.

The organisation said it had organised the protest to press the government to fulfil both demands.