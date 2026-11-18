CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has declared unconstitutional Rule 3-A of the Tamil Nadu Prevention of Illegal Mining, Transportation and Storage of Minerals and Mineral Dealers’ Rules, 2011, which provides for imposing a ban on transporting minerals to other states.

The HC quashed an order issued by the director of geology and mining on July 27, 2026, imposing a temporary three-month ban on transporting rough stones to neighbouring states.

The first bench of Chief Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan delivered the verdict on Tuesday on a batch of petitions, including one filed by Premanathan of Krishnagiri, challenging the constitutional validity of the amendment and the ban on transporting rough stones to other states.

Tamil Nadu, while imposing the ban, said the move was aimed at ensuring availability of construction materials within the state to meet the requirements of infrastructure projects undertaken by private developers, NHAI, and other government agencies.

The state government also said the decision would help curb illegal mining which continues to remain rampant amid high demand for construction materials and limited supply.

Tamil Nadu has more than 2,000 stone quarries operating with valid permits.