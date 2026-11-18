CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has declared unconstitutional Rule 3-A of the Tamil Nadu Prevention of Illegal Mining, Transportation and Storage of Minerals and Mineral Dealers’ Rules, 2011, which provides for imposing a ban on transporting minerals to other states.
The HC quashed an order issued by the director of geology and mining on July 27, 2026, imposing a temporary three-month ban on transporting rough stones to neighbouring states.
The first bench of Chief Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan delivered the verdict on Tuesday on a batch of petitions, including one filed by Premanathan of Krishnagiri, challenging the constitutional validity of the amendment and the ban on transporting rough stones to other states.
Tamil Nadu, while imposing the ban, said the move was aimed at ensuring availability of construction materials within the state to meet the requirements of infrastructure projects undertaken by private developers, NHAI, and other government agencies.
The state government also said the decision would help curb illegal mining which continues to remain rampant amid high demand for construction materials and limited supply.
Tamil Nadu has more than 2,000 stone quarries operating with valid permits.
KL had sought TN’s help to meet mineral demand
The state government’s decision is estimated to have halted the movement of nearly 15 to 20% of the construction aggregates produced in the state, particularly from around 200 quarries located in border districts such as Kanniyakumari, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Coimbatore, Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri.
When the ban came into effect for the first time in July, Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan in a letter urged his TN counterpart C Joseph Vijay to help meet the requirements for ongoing NH projects in the state as Kerala has limited availability of stone aggregates for large-scale infrastructure works.
The CJ-bench on Tuesday, citing certain orders of the Supreme Court and various HCs, said Rule 3-A was introduced to impose a temporary ban on transporting excavated minerals beyond the state by tracing powers to Section 23-C of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) (MMDR) Act, 1957.
The bench said the Supreme Court had explicitly held that Section 23-C deals exclusively with illegal mining and cannot be applied to minerals being transported pursuant to a valid lease and upon payment of seigniorage.
Therefore, the impugned rule allowing the imposition of a temporary ban on transporting rough stones and aggregates beyond the state suffers from the vice of Part XIII of the Constitution of India, besides lacking legislative competence and being ultra vires Sections 15 and 23-C of the MMDR Act, the bench said.
It added that delegated legislation must restrict itself and strictly confine itself to the powers conferred upon it and cannot exceed them. “Under these circumstances, the impugned Rule 3-A of the TN Prevention of Illegal Mining, Transportation and Storage of Minerals and Mineral Dealers’ Rules, 2011, is declared unconstitutional and ultra vires the parent Act,” the bench ruled.
Court draws boundaries
Madras HC held that Section 23-C of the MMDR Act deals exclusively with illegal mining and cannot be invoked to restrict the transportation of minerals extracted under valid leases after payment of seigniorage. It also ruled that delegated legislation cannot exceed the powers conferred by the parent Act