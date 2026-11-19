VS Babu, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) MLA representing the Kolathur Assembly constituency in Chennai, died at a private hospital in the city on Thursday after battling a prolonged respiratory illness. He was 72.
According to an official statement issued by MGM Healthcare, Babu was admitted to the hospital on September 9, 2026, with a prolonged respiratory illness and had remained under intensive care since then.
"Despite comprehensive medical management and the best efforts of our multidisciplinary clinical team, his condition continued to deteriorate. He subsequently suffered a cardiac arrest and passed away on November 19, 2026, at 14:24 hours," the hospital said in its statement.
Babu shot into the political limelight after defeating DMK president and former Chief Minister MK Stalin in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, wresting the Kolathur constituency from the DMK leader who had represented it since 2011.
In a major electoral upset, Babu secured 82,997 votes against Stalin's 74,202, winning by a margin of 8,795 votes. The victory was particularly significant as Kolathur had been considered one of Stalin's strongholds. Stalin had won the seat by 70,384 votes in the 2021 Assembly elections.
Interestingly, Babu was not a political outsider to the DMK. He had earlier been associated with the party and served as its North Chennai district secretary. He won the Purasawalkam Assembly constituency on a DMK ticket in 2006. He also played a crucial role in Stalin's campaign when the latter contested from Kolathur for the first time in 2011, after shifting from Thousand Lights.