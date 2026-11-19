VS Babu, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) MLA representing the Kolathur Assembly constituency in Chennai, died at a private hospital in the city on Thursday after battling a prolonged respiratory illness. He was 72.

According to an official statement issued by MGM Healthcare, Babu was admitted to the hospital on September 9, 2026, with a prolonged respiratory illness and had remained under intensive care since then.

"Despite comprehensive medical management and the best efforts of our multidisciplinary clinical team, his condition continued to deteriorate. He subsequently suffered a cardiac arrest and passed away on November 19, 2026, at 14:24 hours," the hospital said in its statement.