Madras HC dismisses Stalin’s plea to nullify TVK MLA’s Kolathur victory

CHENNAI: In a setback to former Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin, the Madras High Court on Thursday dismissed his writ petition to nullify the victory of TVK MLA VS Babu in Kolathur Assembly constituency in the 2026 polls.

The first bench of Chief Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan pronounced the orders.

“The writ petition is dismissed as not maintainable,” the bench said.

The court’s order has dealt a blow to the main Opposition party, which was unseated by the debutant TVK led by actor-politician C Joseph Vijay in the April elections to the Assembly.

Stalin filed the petition seeking the relief of nullifying the victory of TVK MLA and declaring him as the winner on the grounds of malfunctioning, mismatch and discrepancies among the three units of electronic voting machines (EVMs) during the post-counting verification.

He also sought directions to hold 100% counting of the VVPAT and checking and verification of all the 286 electronic voting machines used in the constituency within a timeframe.

During the hearing, senior counsel Kapil Sibal, representing Stalin, said his client submitted an application for the post-counting checking and verification of the EVMs on May 7. But the Election Commission of India conducted the exercise from July 29 after a 45-day delay.

He said the Supreme Court has mandated the ECI to hold the post-counting checking and verification of 5% of the EVMs used in a constituency.