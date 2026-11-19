PUDUCHERRY: The Madras High Court has stayed all further proceedings pertaining to admissions to postgraduate medical (MD/MS) seats at the Sri Venkateshwaraa Medical College Hospital and Research Centre (SVMCH&RI) in Puducherry, including the joining of students allotted seats through the Centralised Admission Committee (Centac) and the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), and collection of fees, pending clarification on the authority empowered to conduct counselling for the institution.
Justice K Surender passed the interim order on November 17 while hearing a petition filed by the college. The college had sought a direction to the MCC to conduct counselling for its PG medical seats for the academic year 2026–27. The institution was granted deemed university status on September 22, with the notification published in the Gazette of India on October 17.
The court observed that counselling for deemed universities is to be conducted by the MCC. Centac, however, had proceeded with the counselling process, based on the clarification order of the HC on November 5. Centac then published the seat matrix on November 6, the final merit list on November 12 and provisional allotments on November 13.
As the issue of counselling to be conducted for the deemed university was not specifically adjudicated either in the clarificatory order dated November 5, 2026 or in the order passed by the court’s division bench on November 11, 2026, staying the clarificatory order, the judge directed the parties to approach the division bench for clarity and ordered an interim stay on all further admission proceedings.
The court further directed that the joining of students and collection of fees in respect of admissions already made would remain subject to the clarification to be issued by the division bench. It also observed that the affected students should be impleaded as parties to the writ petition, subject to such clarification. The matter has been posted for further hearing to December 15.
Following the interim order, Centac issued a notice on November 17 advising all candidates allotted seats in the college and other stakeholders to take note of the court's directions and act accordingly. Centac had issued allotment orders to 63 after counselling on November 12.