PUDUCHERRY: The Madras High Court has stayed all further proceedings pertaining to admissions to postgraduate medical (MD/MS) seats at the Sri Venkateshwaraa Medical College Hospital and Research Centre (SVMCH&RI) in Puducherry, including the joining of students allotted seats through the Centralised Admission Committee (Centac) and the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), and collection of fees, pending clarification on the authority empowered to conduct counselling for the institution.

Justice K Surender passed the interim order on November 17 while hearing a petition filed by the college. The college had sought a direction to the MCC to conduct counselling for its PG medical seats for the academic year 2026–27. The institution was granted deemed university status on September 22, with the notification published in the Gazette of India on October 17.

The court observed that counselling for deemed universities is to be conducted by the MCC. Centac, however, had proceeded with the counselling process, based on the clarification order of the HC on November 5. Centac then published the seat matrix on November 6, the final merit list on November 12 and provisional allotments on November 13.