CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has granted bail to a man who was arrested, remanded in judicial custody and denied bail by subordinate courts despite the fact that the penal sections, slapped on him, were bailable sections. The court said the judicial magistrates and sessions judges should keep it in mind to look into the sections, if they are bailable or non-bailable, before ordering remand.
Justice N Ramesh, in the recent order, held both the penal sections are bailable sections. “What the record does show is that he has been in prison for more than three weeks in a case in which the law entitled him to be released on the day of his arrest, upon his furnishing bail bond,” he said in the order.
The petition was filed by P Rajagopal of Thiruvanmiyur, Chennai, seeking bail in the case registered by the cybercrime police station, East Zone of Greater Chennai Police.
The FIR was registered on June 25, 2026, under sections 296 (b) (obscene act) of BNS and 67 (publication or obscene material) of Information Technology Act, 2000, for making an alleged obscene, abusive and derogatory post against the Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on X on June 12, 2026. He was arrested after nearly four months, on Oct. 22, 2026.
Appearing for the petitioner, advocate S Ganesh submitted three bail applications were rejected by the XI Metropolitan Magistrate, Saidapet, and the Principal Sessions Judge on the grounds of “grave nature” of the case and pendency of investigation and “nascent stage of investigation.”
“If the offences are bailable and the accused is prepared to give bail bond, he shall be released under Section 478(1) of the BNSS. The police officer, the Magistrate, the Court of Session and this Court have no discretion to refuse,” he said.
He ordered grant of bail to the petitioner with certain conditions including executing a bond for Rs 25,000 with two sureties for the same amount and appearing before the investigating agency as and when required.