CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has granted bail to a man who was arrested, remanded in judicial custody and denied bail by subordinate courts despite the fact that the penal sections, slapped on him, were bailable sections. The court said the judicial magistrates and sessions judges should keep it in mind to look into the sections, if they are bailable or non-bailable, before ordering remand.

Justice N Ramesh, in the recent order, held both the penal sections are bailable sections. “What the record does show is that he has been in prison for more than three weeks in a case in which the law entitled him to be released on the day of his arrest, upon his furnishing bail bond,” he said in the order.

The petition was filed by P Rajagopal of Thiruvanmiyur, Chennai, seeking bail in the case registered by the cybercrime police station, East Zone of Greater Chennai Police.