TIRUVANNAMALAI: The forest department will deploy 120 personnel and 250 volunteers at 28 locations around Annamalaiyar Hill to prevent devotees from climbing it during the Karthigai Deepam festival, particularly on November 24, when Maha Deepam will be lit atop the hill, Collector Vandana Garg said on Thursday.

Four checkposts will also be established around the hill as part of the security arrangements. The district administration expects more than 50 lakh devotees to visit Tiruvannamalai on November 24, as Maha Deepam coincides with Pournami (full moon day) this year, she said.

Devotees have been barred from climbing the hill since December 1, 2024, when landslides triggered by heavy rainfall during Cyclone Fengal claimed seven lives. The ban will continue this year to prevent casualties in the event of further natural calamities.

In a press statement, the district administration said the hill falls under a protected forest area. While 699.03 hectares on its western side were notified as reserve forest in 1885, another 254 hectares were notified in 2026. The entire hill is protected under the Tamil Nadu Forest Act, 1882. Garg warned that those found climbing the hill illegally would face action under the Act.

The collector also declared a local holiday for the district on November 24, with December 5 designated as a working day to compensate for it.

For festival-related queries, the public can contact the district administration on 04175-233344, 04175-233345 or 8072797683.