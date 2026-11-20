TIRUVANNAMALAI: The Tiruchy division of Southern Railway will operate additional unreserved MEMU train services from various destinations to Tiruvannamalai on November 23, 24 and 25 to facilitate the movement of devotees attending the Karthigai Deepam festival.

A special MEMU service will operate between Chennai Beach and Tiruvannamalai on all three days, departing Chennai Beach at 6.20 am and reaching Tiruvannamalai at 11.40 am. The return service will leave Tiruvannamalai at 11.55 pm and reach Chennai at 4.35 am the following day.

The 12-coach train will stop at Perambur, Villivakkam, Ambattur, Tiruninravur, Tiruvallur, Arakkonam, Sholinghur, Walajah Road, Katpadi and Vellore Cantonment.

Four other 12-coach MEMU services will operate between Katpadi and Tiruvannamalai, with two trains in each direction. These trains will stop at Polur, Arni Road and Vellore Cantonment.

Another special service will run between Tambaram and Tiruvannamalai, departing Tambaram at 9.15 am and reaching its destination at 1.30 pm. The return train will leave Tiruvannamalai at 10.25 pm and reach Tambaram at 2.30 am.

Special services will also operate between Villupuram and Tiruvannamalai, and Vellore Cantonment and Villupuram, with stops at Tiruvannamalai and other stations.