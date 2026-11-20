DINDIGUL: Three persons died and 16 others were injured after a van fell into a gorge in Savarikkadu on the Kodaikanal-Palani road on Thursday night.

According to the police, a group of persons from Madina Nagar in Palani were returning from a post-wedding celebration near Moonjikal in Kodaikanal.

At Savarikkadu along the Palani–Kodaikanal road, the driver lost control of the vehicle and it fell into a 200-ft gorge.

Locals moved to the spot for rescue but found the vehicle had turned upside down and the gorge was deep, and informed police and fire service personnel.

Fourteen people were rescued and taken to Palani Government Hospital, and two others were sent to two private hospitals in Palani.

Three persons including Nijamudheen (74) and Sheik Perith (28) and an unidentified person were declared dead. The police are investigating.