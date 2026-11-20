CHENNAI: Even as the state government seeks to accord greater importance to physical education in schools, Tamil Nadu is yet to adequately strengthen its staffing structure to handle such classes, complain teachers.

While the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) regulations of 2014 prescribe minimum qualifications for physical education (PE) teachers at different school levels, TN has only 93 physical education director grade-II posts and around 460 grade-I posts, limiting opportunities for qualified teachers to move into higher-grade positions.

“With the limited number of Grade-II and Grade-I posts, there are few avenues for promotion. In many high and higher secondary schools, physical education teachers who possess the qualifications required for graduate or postgraduate-level posts continue to draw the salary of secondary-grade teachers,” said K Panneerselvam, a PE teacher.

He urged the government to do away with the physical director posts and introduce PE teacher, graduate PE teacher and postgraduate PE teacher posts.

Teachers also raise concerns over a GO issued in March this year that revised the student-strength norm for appointing PE teachers in high schools to 700 students from 250.

Despite the school education minister having spoken against the revised norm introduced by the previous government, the order remains in force, they said.

According to teachers, around 6,000 additional posts would be required in high and higher secondary schools if the earlier norm was restored. They also said a case challenging the revised staffing norms before the Madras High Court has stalled recruitment.