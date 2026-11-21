CHENNAI: The Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) on Friday recommended that Karnataka release 2,000 cubic feet per second (cusecs) of water at Biligundlu for 16 days from November 21. However, Tamil Nadu strongly opposed the recommendation, stating the quantum is far below its proportional share and would affect the livelihood of farmers in the Cauvery delta.

The recommendation was made at the 147th meeting of the CWRC, held in New Delhi under the chairmanship of TD Sharma. A Jayakumari, chief engineer (Tiruchy region), represented Tamil Nadu through video conference.

During the meeting, Tamil Nadu presented details of inflows at Biligundlu and storage levels in Karnataka’s reservoirs between June 1 and November 18, 2026. It pointed out that against the 151.628 tmcft of water due to the state during this period, as per the Supreme Court’s February 16, 2018 order, Karnataka had released only 58.186 tmcft. This left a huge shortfall of 93.442 tmcft.

Taking into account the water due up to November 21, the state urged the committee to direct Karnataka to release 17.509 tmcft between November 19 and December 5 at the rate of 1.167 tmcft a day. However, Karnataka reiterated it is facing a shortage due to deficient southwest monsoon and low storage levels in its reservoirs.

After hearing both sides, the CWRC recommended a release of 2,000 cusecs for 16 days. The next meeting has been scheduled for December 7.