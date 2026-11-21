CHENNAI: The BJP and Hindu outfits like Hindu Munnani welcomed the Supreme Court’s interim order permitting the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam atop the stone pillar on Thiruparankundram Hill in Madurai, while the DMK, Left parties, VCK, MMK and SDPI expressed serious concerns over its implications and urged the TVK government to immediately seek a review of the order.

BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran welcomed the order, stating that it had thwarted attempts by the DMK and TVK to prevent the lamp lighting for vote-bank politics. He said the verdict had ended the anguish of Lord Murugan’s devotees and thanked those who had pursued the matter through the courts. Expressing happiness over the SC order, We The Leaders founder K Annamalai urged the TVK government to comply with the court’s directions and ensure that the lamp was lit on November 24 without hindrance.

DMK president MK Stalin said their government had fought hard on the Thiruparankundram issue to uphold peace and religious harmony in TN. In a social media post, he said the CM should explain the next course of legal action that the TVK government proposed to take.

TN Congress Committee president Manickam Tagore expressed confidence that the TVK government would take an appropriate decision on the issue, keeping the people’s interests in mind. Expressing shock at the SC order, VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan urged the state government to inform the SC that disputes over religious rituals should be resolved through civil suits rather than writ petitions. He warned that communal forces might portray the interim order as a victory and provoke violence, urging the government to remain vigilant and thwart such attempts.