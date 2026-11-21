CHENNAI: The BJP and Hindu outfits like Hindu Munnani welcomed the Supreme Court’s interim order permitting the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam atop the stone pillar on Thiruparankundram Hill in Madurai, while the DMK, Left parties, VCK, MMK and SDPI expressed serious concerns over its implications and urged the TVK government to immediately seek a review of the order.
BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran welcomed the order, stating that it had thwarted attempts by the DMK and TVK to prevent the lamp lighting for vote-bank politics. He said the verdict had ended the anguish of Lord Murugan’s devotees and thanked those who had pursued the matter through the courts. Expressing happiness over the SC order, We The Leaders founder K Annamalai urged the TVK government to comply with the court’s directions and ensure that the lamp was lit on November 24 without hindrance.
DMK president MK Stalin said their government had fought hard on the Thiruparankundram issue to uphold peace and religious harmony in TN. In a social media post, he said the CM should explain the next course of legal action that the TVK government proposed to take.
TN Congress Committee president Manickam Tagore expressed confidence that the TVK government would take an appropriate decision on the issue, keeping the people’s interests in mind. Expressing shock at the SC order, VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan urged the state government to inform the SC that disputes over religious rituals should be resolved through civil suits rather than writ petitions. He warned that communal forces might portray the interim order as a victory and provoke violence, urging the government to remain vigilant and thwart such attempts.
CPI State secretary M Veerapandiyan said the order appeared to endorse the demand of right-wing organisations to light the lamp on the survey stone pillar. He said the practice of celebrating Karthigai Deepam had continued for centuries in a manner that maintained social harmony, and warned that introducing a new practice could threaten communal peace.
CPM State secretary P Shanmugam objected to the suggestion for deploying the Central Industrial Security Force, contending that law and order fell within the state’s jurisdiction and that such a move would interfere with the state’s rights.
MMK president MH Jawahirullah said the interim order came even as the fundamental legal, historical and property-related questions remained unresolved. He expressed concern that the order recalled the 2019 Ayodhya verdict in the Babri Masjid case, in which the SC criticised the mosque’s demolition as contrary to the rule of law, but ultimately awarded the disputed site for the construction of a Ram temple. SDPI State working president, Umar Farooq, said the one-time permission could become a wrong precedent for establishing a permanent practice.