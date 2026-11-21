TIRUCHY: The Supreme Court’s rejection of Tamil Nadu government’s plea seeking a direction to Karnataka to release 11 tmcft of Cauvery water has raised concerns among delta farmers. Terming the order as a major setback, they expressed concern that the Karnataka government would use the order to its advantage by refusing to release water into the Cauvery and intensifying its efforts to construct a dam at Mekedatu.

Protesting against the Karnataka government’s stand, the farmers staged a walkout from the grievance redressal meeting held at Thanjavur collectorate and staged a demonstration.

Tamil Nadu Cauvery Farmers’ Association general secretary PR Pandian said the dismissal of both cases filed by the TN government is a setback for the state.

“Based on the water requirements of TN and the storage levels in the dams of both states, the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) recommends the release of water to TN. When Karnataka refuses to comply with the recommendation, the water stored in Karnataka’s dams should be released with the assistance of the union government. As the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) has failed to take steps in this regard, the TN government should have approached the top court against the authority instead,” he said.

TN Farmers’ Association state general secretary, P S Masilamani on Friday said that the Karnataka government had neither followed nor respected CWMA’s directions. “A permanent solution can be found only by establishing a new Cauvery management board, headed by an SC judge,” he added.