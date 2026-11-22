MADURAI: Minister for Law C T R Nirmal Kumar said the state government is consulting legal experts on the interim direction issued by the Supreme Court on lighting the lamp at the “deepathoon” atop the Thiruparankundram hill.

Addressing media persons in Madurai, the minister said the government would clarify its stand on whether to file a review petition before the Supreme Court, challenging the direction, by Sunday morning. He was responding to a query about a Muslim outfit meeting him at the district collectorate.

Kumar’s response is the first from the ruling party on the issue after the SC’s interim direction.

Meanwhile, Advocate S Vanchinathan at a press meet blamed the state government for not clarifying its stand on the issue (till Saturday afternoon) and urged the government to organise an all-party meeting immediately. He also asked the MPs to meet the President to discuss the issue. “The lighting of the lamp would definitely affect the secularism of the state,” he said.

Meanwhile, the members of the Hindu Munnani submitted a petition to the collector seeking to ensure the lighting of the lamp at the “deepathoon”.