CHENNAI: BJP leader Nainar Nagenthran on Sunday hit out at the TVK government for filing a review petition in the Supreme Court against its order allowing the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam at the Deepathoon on Thiruparankundram hill.

In a statement, he questioned why Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay was opposed to lighting the lamp at the pillar on temple-owned land. Accusing the government of pursuing an anti-Hindu agenda, he alleged that the move was driven by vote-bank politics.

Nagenthran also questioned why the TVK government had moved the Supreme Court for a review when other organisations had maintained silence, respecting the SC order. He alleged that the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department, which is responsible for protecting temple properties, was attempting to turn Kandhar Malai into Sikandar Malai.

He further objected to the use of public money for the legal battle against lighting the lamp, pointing out that the government was spending taxpayers’ money on lawyers to oppose the move.

Accusing Vijay of using the money of Murugan devotees to argue against their right to worship, he said the devotees would not forgive him. He warned that Murugan devotees would soon teach the TVK government a fitting lesson.