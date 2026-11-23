NEW DELHI: The Tamil Nadu government on Monday could not seek urgent listing and hearing of its review petition challenging the Supreme Court’s November 20 interim order permitting the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam on the Deepa Thoon (lamp pillar) at Tirupparankundram, as the bench did not sit to take up matters.

The Supreme Court bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul Pancholi had, on November 20, granted one-time interim permission to light the Karthigai Deepam on the pillar and stayed certain portions of the Madras High Court judgment in the matter.

The Tamil Nadu government, through the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department, has since filed a review petition challenging the interim order. However, with the bench not sitting on Monday and Tuesday being a non-sitting day for the Supreme Court, the matter is likely to be mentioned for urgent listing and hearing on Wednesday.

The Supreme Court had, in its November 20 order, restricted the lamp-lighting exercise to authorised persons from the Arulmigu Subramaniaswamy Temple Devasthanam and government officials. It also stayed certain observations made by the Madras High Court concerning the nature of the pillar and the land on which it stands.

The apex court's interim permission is specific to the Karthigai Deepam festival on November 24 and does not constitute a final adjudication of the dispute.

The court also imposed conditions for lighting the lamp on the Tirupparankundram pillar, prohibiting public gatherings on the hill and the raising of slogans. The district administration, in coordination with the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), was directed to ensure that the lamp is lit safely by a designated group of individuals. The court also said paramilitary forces could be deployed if necessary.

The HR&CE Department had earlier argued that there was no established custom or tradition of lighting a Deepam on the pillar atop the hill and contended that the authority to light the lamp rested solely with the temple administration.

The Supreme Court has stayed paragraphs 1 to 141 of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court’s January 6, 2016, judgment pending further orders.

A review petition can be filed by an aggrieved party or, in certain circumstances, by a person affected by a judgment even if they were not a direct party to the original proceedings. Review petitions are generally considered by the same bench that delivered the ruling, often through circulation in chambers without oral arguments. If a review petition is dismissed, a curative petition may be filed in exceptional circumstances to prevent a miscarriage of justice or abuse of process.