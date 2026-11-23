NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to the Centre, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on a plea by the father of a 24-year-old Tamil student who went missing in Russia after travelling there on a student visa and was allegedly recruited into the Russian Army.

The student, Abinesh Kumar S, has been missing for the past four months, with his family having received no information about his whereabouts, according to the plea filed by his father, P Sethuraj, seeking intervention to trace his younger son.

A Bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana sought responses from the Centre and the concerned ministries and urged the Solicitor General of India to intervene on humanitarian grounds. The matter has been listed for further hearing on January 18, 2027.

“Let notice be issued to respondent Nos. 1 to 3 (UOI, MEA and others) at this stage. On our asking, G.S. Makker, AOR, accepts notice on their behalf. We have impressed upon the Solicitor General of India, who is present in Court, to intervene in the matter purely on humanitarian considerations and have instructions. The Registry is directed to show the name of Makker in the cause list. List on 18.01.2027,” the court said in its order.

Advocate Akanksha Singh appeared for the petitioner along with advocate Sandeep Kumar Sen, the advocate-on-record.

Sethuraj has approached the Supreme Court under Article 32 of the Constitution, seeking protection of his son’s life, liberty, dignity and livelihood, besides directions to the Centre to trace him. The petition alleges that Abinesh is stranded, detained or has been forcibly recruited in circumstances connected with the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The petitioner sought directions to the MEA to take immediate diplomatic and consular measures through the Indian Embassy in Russia to ascertain Abinesh’s whereabouts, legal status and safety. He also sought consular access to his son under the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, 1963, and applicable bilateral agreements, besides steps to secure his protection, welfare and safe repatriation to India, wherever permissible under international law.

The plea further sought welfare verification visits, facilitation of communication between Abinesh and his family, and assurance of appropriate medical care, humanitarian treatment and legal assistance, wherever required.

Sethuraj also urged the court to direct the Centre to file an affidavit detailing the protocol, procedures and standard operating mechanisms followed in cases involving Indians reported missing, detained or stranded abroad. He sought details of steps already taken to trace his son and the diplomatic efforts undertaken with Russian authorities and other agencies concerned.

According to the petition, Abinesh travelled to Russia on April 13, 2026, along with three other students on student visas to pursue job opportunities through an agent named Bagirathan, whom he had reportedly come to know through Instagram. The family allegedly lost contact with Abinesh and the other three students after their arrival in Russia and has been unable to reach them despite repeated attempts.

The petitioner said video clips available with the family had further raised concerns about the circumstances in which Abinesh and the other students were taken to Russia and their subsequent whereabouts and status.

The plea also said Sethuraj’s elder son, Vishnukumar, accessed documents from Abinesh’s personal email account in an attempt to ascertain his location and status. These allegedly included a Russian Army identification document or military tag, raising apprehensions that Abinesh’s citizenship status may have been changed from Indian to Russian.

The petitioner alleged that Abinesh had subsequently been enrolled in the Russian Army and said the last communication between him and his family was on July 19. The alleged relinquishment of Indian citizenship, acquisition of Russian citizenship and subsequent military enrolment have caused grave concern, the plea said.

The family apprehends that Abinesh may have been induced, coerced or compelled into signing documents and entering into arrangements that he may not have fully understood, the petition added.

Despite repeated efforts to trace him, the family has been unable to establish contact or ascertain his present status. Vishnukumar has also submitted a grievance to the MEA, enclosing available documents and seeking immediate intervention to trace Abinesh and secure assistance, the plea said.