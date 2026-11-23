NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday granted major relief to SASTRA University in Thanjavur, restraining the Tamil Nadu government from taking any coercive action against the institution over 31.37 acres of government land allegedly encroached upon by it, and made absolute its earlier interim protection pending final hearing.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana took note of the state government's stand that it wanted the land back and was unwilling to resolve the dispute amicably.

"Your Lordships may issue notice; they are sitting on a huge chunk of government land," senior advocate Jaideep Gupta, appearing for Tamil Nadu, submitted, indicating the state's opposition to a settlement.

Senior advocates Mukul Rohatgi and Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Shanmugha Arts, Science, Technology and Research Academy (SASTRA), said the university remained willing to offer alternative land, but the state had rejected the proposal.

The dispute concerns 31.37 acres of government land in Thirumalaisamudram village in Thanjavur district, which was allotted to the State Prison Department for setting up an open-air jail. The state alleges that SASTRA encroached upon the land and raised constructions, including academic blocks. Eviction proceedings were initiated under the Tamil Nadu Land Encroachment Act, 1905.

SASTRA, a prominent deemed university, had offered three alternative parcels of land in exchange for the disputed land or proposed to pay its market value. The state rejected the offer, arguing that accepting such a proposal would set a precedent and effectively reward encroachment.

The Madras High Court, on January 9, 2026, dismissed SASTRA's plea and upheld the eviction proceedings, prompting the university to approach the Supreme Court.

On January 15, 2026, the Supreme Court stayed the High Court order and directed SASTRA to submit three alternative land options. The bench had found the proposals "just and fair" and asked the state to consider them sympathetically while ensuring that there was no loss to the public exchequer. On August 10, the apex court had also given the state liberty to determine the market value of the land.