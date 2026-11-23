TIRUCHY: Ahead of Karthigai Deepam, traditional potters belonging to the Kuyavar community in Keela Kondayampettai and Mela Kondayampettai hamlets are seeing their earnings decline by 10–15% as rising clay prices and poor raw material quality push up production costs, forcing them to raise the price of earthen lamps despite the risk of losing customers to competition from other districts.

S R K Ramu, president of the local potters’ association, said a load of 1,000-1,200 kg of clay now costs around Rs 6,500, compared with Rs 5,000 in 2025. Additionally, T Kalinga Durai, a potter, noted that the cost of paddy straw used in baking lamps and pots has more than doubled, from around Rs 50 to Rs 120 a bundle as compared to the last year, said.

Moreover, rising transportation costs have added to potters’ woes. “Although, in August this year, the district administration permitted artisans to collect clay from ponds in Inamkulathur, the source is considerably farther than their traditional sourcing point near Thiruvanaikovil,” said Ramu.

The shortage of river sand, traditionally used in the pottery-making process, has also affected the product quality. The pind clay, which is of inferior quality, has resulted in 10-20% of the lamps breaking during production, owing to higher salinity and suspended materials in the clay.

“During the Vinayagar Chaturthi season, we brought up this issue before PWD and Revenue Department officials. However, they did not allow us to extract soil from agricultural land near the Cauvery as it would affect soil health. They also indicated that permission would not be granted for at least the next three years,” said Durai.

Durai further claimed that 30-40 families in the two hamlets who depended on the occupation had collectively purchased clay worth over Rs 1.5 lakh this season, a substantial portion of which was going to waste.

With Pongal pot orders expected next month, artisans fear that continued losses could force them to increase prices or lose orders to competitors from other districts.

They have already raised the wholesale price of small lamps from Rs 3 to Rs 4, but are wary of further hikes. Senior revenue official said that unlike last year, the administration had allocated one pond for clay collection this year. However, he ruled out permitting extraction from riverbeds or agricultural fields citing environmental concerns.