The Madras High Court on Tuesday pulled up the Tamil Nadu government over its alleged inaction on sexual harassment complaints against ruling TVK MLA Arul Vignesh by a woman District Collector in Kallakurichi, questioning whether the administration was shielding the legislator.

Hearing a petition concerning alleged obscene WhatsApp messages and inappropriate advances by the MLA, Justice Lakshminarayanan questioned why the government had failed to act despite being alerted to the allegations on July 31.

"If I get a hint that you are protecting people... I don't want to embarrass you," the judge cautioned the state government.

The court also directed the government to constitute a committee to examine the allegations and questioned whether it had spoken to the complainant or taken steps to ensure her safety. "Was action taken when it was brought to your notice on July 31?" the judge asked.

State Public Prosecutor R John Sathyan informed the court through a written submission that an FIR had been registered in the case on Tuesday. However, the judge remained dissatisfied with the administration's response.

"How come these messages have not been taken up? What have you done about it? Should I suggest you to do it? Why can't you do it yourself?" he asked.

Emphasising that every woman must be protected against sexual harassment, irrespective of her position, the court said, "Whether it is the Chief Secretary or a sweeper, she must be protected from sexual harassment."

"You don't have to be a woman to understand the difficulty of a woman," the judge observed.

The court also expressed displeasure over the circulation of the complainant's identifying details on social media despite its earlier direction prohibiting disclosure of her identity.

"I told you that the victim's details must not be identified. Why is it on social media?" the judge asked.

The state government submitted that it had no control over social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram. Rejecting the explanation, the court pointed out that the state's cybercrime machinery could take action.

"Facebook and Instagram may not be under the control of the state government, but cybercrime is under the state government. Cybercrime must be proactive," the judge said.

Observing that the damage caused by the disclosure could not be undone, he remarked, "What's the point once the damage is done? This cannot be undone."