However, police officials in the Villupuram range and Kallakurichi district had yet to issue an official clarification on the registration of the case against the TVK MLA.

The state government disclosed the registration of the FIR in the Madras High Court on Tuesday, a day after saying that neither a criminal complaint nor an administrative complaint had been received from the affected officer.

State Public Prosecutor R John Sathyan made the submission before Justice V Lakshminarayanan when a petition filed by advocate R Thrishuli, seeking directions to the police to register an FIR against TVK MLA C Arul Vignesh, came up for hearing.

The State PP also filed a report on the matter, disclosing the details of the complaint lodged by the district collector, the registration of the FIR and information on the conversation he had with her, as per the instructions of the court.

“Now, a complaint has been received, and the FIR was registered by the All-Women Police Station in Kallakurichi,” he told the court.

He wondered what the AWPS personnel could do against a sitting MLA and directed the state to nominate an Inspector General of Police (IGP)-rank officer to monitor and supervise the investigations.

“Whether she is a Chief Secretary, a sweeper or even a lower-level worker, she deserves to be protected from sexual harassment,” Justice Lakshminarayanan said.

He directed the state to form an Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) comprising not only IAS officers but also independent persons.

“Don’t protect anybody,” the judge said.

The judge felt that appropriate action could have been taken as soon as the matter was brought to the authorities' notice on July 31; perhaps it would not have resurfaced.

He adjourned the hearing to November 27 for further hearing.