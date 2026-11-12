Collector harassment row: Opposition corners TVK, seeks MLA Arul Vignesh's arrest

The Dravidian majors DMK and AIADMK stepped up pressure on the ruling TVK on Thursday, filing formal complaints with senior officials and demanding the arrest of Kallakurichi MLA C Arul Vignesh over allegations that he sent obscene WhatsApp messages to a woman district collector.

Both parties intensified their criticism of the Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay-led government, pressing for criminal action against the legislator.

Moving beyond criticism through statements and social media posts, the rival parties submitted formal petitions to senior officials, including the Chief Secretary, Director General of Police (DGP) and Kallakurichi Superintendent of Police.

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and DMK representatives demanded immediate criminal action, seizure of the MLA's phone and his arrest, turning a local controversy into a wider test of law and order for the six-month-old TVK government.

Amid the political uproar, Vignesh denied the allegations as "untrue".

The DMK, represented by its organisation secretary RS Bharathi, sought a fair and impartial investigation into the allegations against Arul Vignesh. He specifically called for a probe by the Crime Branch-CID (CB-CID), citing the seriousness of the case, which involves a legislator and an IAS officer.

Speaking to reporters after submitting a petition to the DGP, Bharathi said the matter required special attention to maintain law and order.

He criticised the state government, alleging that TVK members acted with impunity. He cited an earlier incident in which a TVK cadre was released after allegedly harassing a woman police officer during a public event.