KOCHI: Endorsing strict measures to curb pollution in the Pamba River during the Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season, the Kerala High Court has approved an Additional District Magistrate's (ADM) order prohibiting acts causing river pollution and imposing spot fines of up to Rs 5,000, wherever warranted.
A division bench of Justices Raja Vijayaraghavan V and KV Jayakumar passed the order while considering proceedings arising from the Sabarimala Special Commissioner's report (SSCR No. 32 of 2026) and connected matters.
The court noted that the ADM's order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, conformed to its earlier directives aimed at ending indiscriminate pollution of the Pamba River. The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) counsel submitted that measures had been taken to create awareness among pilgrims against dumping clothes into the river.
Perusing an inspection report by the Kerala State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) environmental engineer, the bench flagged deficiencies requiring immediate attention in sewage treatment, solid waste management and river cleanliness.
The KSPCB has directed the TDB to urgently de-sludge and clean all sewage treatment plant (STP) tanks and restore all four clarifiers, filters, pumps and treatment units to full capacity. Repairs to chemical dosing systems, flow meters, pH meters, electrical panels, blowers and pumps were also ordered, alongside proper system certification.
The report recommended a comprehensive overhaul of the incinerator, rectifying defects in switches, diesel pumps and blowers, and expediting replacement of the incinerator building's roof to block rainwater.
Stressing strict source segregation into biodegradable, recyclable and non-recyclable categories, the PCB recommended stopping the feeding of unsegregated waste, plastics and PET bottles into the incinerator, supervised by trained personnel.
KSPCB standing counsel also flagged the dumping of flowers into the incinerator, obstructing efficiency, and suggested engaging flower-recycling organisations. To manage abandoned clothes, the PCB recommended deploying permanent sanitation staff at Pamba Arattukadavu and adjoining riverbanks.
Regarding transferring discarded clothes to Clean Kerala Company Limited (CKCL), the TDB submitted that a 'Kuthaka holder' had been engaged. The court directed the Board to clarify the Kuthaka holder's responsibilities and the handover mechanism.
Meanwhile, the Special Government Pleader informed the court that Police Mess facilities were approved for 183 permanent medical and paramedical personnel, while requests for other staff, including Panchayat personnel, would be considered upon formal application. The court directed the TDB counsel to obtain instructions on remedial steps and floral waste disposal, posting the matter to December 8.