MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Monday permitted people to perform girivalam (circumambulation) of Lingamalai in Malampatti village in Pudukkottai on Tuesday ‘Karthigai Pournami’, after a Hindu litigant gave an undertaking that the lamp would not be lit on the Christian Cross located on the top of the hillock.

A bench of justices GR Swaminathan and Thirumagal Chandrasekar passed the interim order on a petition filed by A Subramanian, seeking demolition of an unauthorised construction –– the Cross –– on Lingamalai. The bench further ordered that the preventive proceedings, initiated by the revenue authorities on Sunday over potential breach of peace among Hindus and Christians in the village, be kept on hold and adjourned the plea to December 1 for final disposal.

During the hearing, the additional advocate general B Saravanan contended that Lingamalai was only a mound roughly around 10 feet high. The proceedings under Section 126 (security for keeping peace) of BNSS had been initiated on Sunday evening after WhatsApp messages were circulated that a lamp would be lit on the cross during the girivalam.

Subramanian stated in his petition that the hillock was historically associated with two ancient Vishnu and Shiva temples, situated on the Western slope adjoining the hillock. A recent survey revealed that both the temples and the hillock had significant historical and archeological value. Devotees visiting the two temples have traditionally undertaken a circumambulation of the hill, he added.

However, issues arose between Hindus and Christians in the village after a Christian priest erected a cross on the top of Lingamalai, in government land, in 1996.