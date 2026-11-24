CHENNAI: As the legal battle over lighting the Karthigai Deepam at the disputed Deepathoon atop Thiruparankundram hill intensified a day ahead of the scheduled ceremony, the Tamil Nadu government’s recently released Great Trigonometrical Survey (GTS) on the Trigonometrical Survey Stations in Tamil Nadu hogged the limelight on Monday.
The report, which identifies the structure as a survey pillar, has assumed significance as the state relies on it (among other averments) in its review petition challenging the Supreme Court’s November 20 interim order permitting the lamp to be lit there on November 24 as a one-time measure.
Prepared jointly by the Department of Survey and Settlement and the State Department of Archaeology, the GTS report identifies the structure at Sikandarmalai in Thiruparan-
kundram as a GTS survey station. Its findings have been cited in support of the argument that the pillar was erected for surveying purposes and was not intended as a lamp pillar.
The photographs in the GTS report have marked the pillar as “Deepam Pillar (with inscription)”, but the label alone does not conclusively establish its historical use for the Karthigai Deepam festival.
The report also points out that, of the 484 GTS stations, about 67 are located near temples or have been converted into places of worship. Many hilltop stations are associated with temples or worshipped pillars, particularly in the Western Ghats. Some pillars are incorporated into Garuda Stambhas. Some other stations are near Jain monuments, dargahs and churches.
The report’s section on the Great Trigonometrical Survey says that triangulation bearings taken during the present survey from the Sikandarmalai-1 hill station at Thiruparankundram to several other locations — including Nagamalai and Madurai Meenakshi Amman Temple — are consistent with the values recorded in the colonial-era GTS report.
The report says these values indicate that the pillar installed at Sikandarmalai and the associated station marks engraved on rock, consisting of a circle with a dot, are survey pillars. The report also lists Thiruparankundram as a place with a stone pillar with a hole at the top. These references establish the structure’s documented connection with the historic surveying network.
During the SC hearing, the TN government argued that the structure was a survey pillar erected for a different purpose. The state cautioned that allowing such structures to be treated as religious installations could have wider implications for survey pillars elsewhere. The opposing side has disputed the survey-pillar argument.
‘Deepam Pillar’
The photographs in the GTS report have marked the pillar as “Deepam Pillar (with inscription)”, but the label alone does not conclusively establish its historical use for the Karthigai Deepam festival