CHENNAI: As the legal battle over lighting the Karthigai Deepam at the disputed Deepathoon atop Thiruparankundram hill intensified a day ahead of the scheduled ceremony, the Tamil Nadu government’s recently released Great Trigonometrical Survey (GTS) on the Trigonometrical Survey Stations in Tamil Nadu hogged the limelight on Monday.

The report, which identifies the structure as a survey pillar, has assumed significance as the state relies on it (among other averments) in its review petition challenging the Supreme Court’s November 20 interim order permitting the lamp to be lit there on November 24 as a one-time measure.

Prepared jointly by the Department of Survey and Settlement and the State Department of Archaeology, the GTS report identifies the structure at Sikandarmalai in Thiruparan-

kundram as a GTS survey station. Its findings have been cited in support of the argument that the pillar was erected for surveying purposes and was not intended as a lamp pillar.

The photographs in the GTS report have marked the pillar as “Deepam Pillar (with inscription)”, but the label alone does not conclusively establish its historical use for the Karthigai Deepam festival.