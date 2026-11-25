“Venkatraman will directly report to the court as the division bench in Madurai had already directed that the probe should go back by at least 20 years. He has to file regular status reports to the court,” the judge said in the order.

Moreover, he said the officer, currently serving as Director of Fire and Rescue Forces, will be in a position “to suggest measures to the investigating officer” of DAVC on how to proceed with the probe.

Venkatraman will go about his assignment in addition to the existing hierarchy in the DVAC, the judge said, brushing aside the objections raised by additional public prosecutor Arun Anbumani over the officer making suggestions to the DVAC.

The judge directed the Director of DVAC to coordinate with the senior officer in exercising his duties assigned by the court.

The judge adjourned the hearing by two weeks.

After going through three dubious books purchased for the public libraries, the judge expressed “shock and surprise” and commented that what the state government had procured was nothing but “trash”.

Senior counsel NR Elango appeared for the petitioner.

The APP informed the court that the DVAC had issued summons to the petitioner, Paranthaman, and that his statements on the scam would be recorded next week.