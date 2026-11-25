Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin on Wednesday submitted a formal complaint to Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP), seeking the immediate arrest of TVK Kallakurichi MLA C Arul Vignesh and a CBI probe into the alleged harassment of a woman district collector.
Speaking to reporters after meeting the DGP, Udhayanidhi also demanded that Chief Secretary M Sai Kumar be named as an accused for allegedly attempting to cover up the incident.
The DMK leader claimed that the woman IAS officer had submitted a complaint to the Chief Secretary on July 31, but no action was taken for 116 days. Instead, he alleged, the bureaucrat asked her to seek a transfer to another district.
"Did the Chief Secretary inform the Chief Minister about this issue? If he did not, it is a grave mistake. If he did, why has the CM remained silent till today?" Udhayanidhi asked.
Taking a swipe at Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, who also holds the Home portfolio, he accused the government of failing to act despite being aware of the allegations.
He pointed out that it took 116 days for police to register an FIR against the MLA and alleged that action was initiated only after the Madras High Court intervened. The court took up the matter earlier this week, following which police registered a case and served summons on Vignesh.
Claiming that the Opposition had "zero trust" in the state government, Udhayanidhi alleged that the administration had spent the past four months attempting to shield the legislator. He reiterated his demand for a CBI investigation.
He said DMK MP and deputy general secretary Kanimozhi was the first to bring the incident to public attention and condemned the derogatory online attacks against the woman official by "virtual warriors" following the allegations.
In his representation to the DGP, Udhayanidhi also sought the arrest of Assembly Deputy Speaker M Ravishankar over a separate assault allegation that surfaced 16 days ago.
Referring to a video showing Ravishankar and the complainant speaking amicably, he said the latter had subsequently told the media that he was coerced into recording it and stood by his allegation of assault.
Responding to claims on social media by ruling party supporters that bureaucrats remained sympathetic to the DMK, Udhayanidhi asked whether there was any precedent in the country for an MLA allegedly sending obscene messages to a district collector and creating a disturbance at her camp office while in an inebriated state.
Mocking the TVK's electoral promise of bringing 'maatram' (change), he said people had begun referring to the government as 'durnaatram' (stench).
Udhayanidhi also dismissed counter-allegations by the TVK against DMK functionaries in Kallakurichi district as an attempt to divert attention. He defended Rishivandiyam DMK MLA Vasantham K Karthikeyan, who has been accused of intimidating a woman government official.
He said Karthikeyan had contacted the Block Development Officer (BDO) in the discharge of his duties after a woman worker from an oppressed community, employed under the Chief Minister's Breakfast Scheme, complained that the officer had scolded her.
The controversy erupted on November 18 after a complaint letter written by the woman official surfaced. In the letter, she alleged that Karthikeyan had called her at 8.32 pm on October 18 over the appointment of a particular woman worker under the Breakfast Scheme in the Tirukoilur Panchayat Union. She accused the MLA of speaking disrespectfully and threatening her over the phone.
Udhayanidhi, however, alleged that the BDO had spoken rudely to the legislator. He said Karthikeyan had subsequently lodged a complaint with the District Collector, while three others — Vimala, Bhuvaneswari and Subramanian — had also filed police complaints against the official.
On the marriage-fraud allegations against DMK youth wing functionary Ashik, Udhayanidhi said an internal inquiry had found that Ashik had lodged a police complaint against the same woman nearly three months ago, accusing her of cheating him. He alleged that the complaint had not been investigated.
"The police are under their control. If there is valid evidence, let them take action as per law," he said.
(With inputs from PTI)