Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin on Wednesday submitted a formal complaint to Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP), seeking the immediate arrest of TVK Kallakurichi MLA C Arul Vignesh and a CBI probe into the alleged harassment of a woman district collector.

Speaking to reporters after meeting the DGP, Udhayanidhi also demanded that Chief Secretary M Sai Kumar be named as an accused for allegedly attempting to cover up the incident.

The DMK leader claimed that the woman IAS officer had submitted a complaint to the Chief Secretary on July 31, but no action was taken for 116 days. Instead, he alleged, the bureaucrat asked her to seek a transfer to another district.

"Did the Chief Secretary inform the Chief Minister about this issue? If he did not, it is a grave mistake. If he did, why has the CM remained silent till today?" Udhayanidhi asked.

Taking a swipe at Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, who also holds the Home portfolio, he accused the government of failing to act despite being aware of the allegations.

He pointed out that it took 116 days for police to register an FIR against the MLA and alleged that action was initiated only after the Madras High Court intervened. The court took up the matter earlier this week, following which police registered a case and served summons on Vignesh.

Claiming that the Opposition had "zero trust" in the state government, Udhayanidhi alleged that the administration had spent the past four months attempting to shield the legislator. He reiterated his demand for a CBI investigation.

He said DMK MP and deputy general secretary Kanimozhi was the first to bring the incident to public attention and condemned the derogatory online attacks against the woman official by "virtual warriors" following the allegations.