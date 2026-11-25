CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has transferred the investigation into a case of an alleged fraudulent conversion of a man’s bank account as a joint account to a single account from the Greater Chennai Police to the CB-CID, after finding that the investigating officer colluded with the accused persons and failed to conduct an appropriate investigation on the FIR.
Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan passed the orders based on a petition filed by MM Sajitha Fathima of Neelankarai, Chennai seeking transfer of the case for ensuring a fair and effective probe.
According to the petitioner, her father, K Mohammed Meeran, had maintained a savings bank account with the Axis Bank, Velachery branch. He passed away on March 29, 2018, after suffering from cancer.
In the meantime, certain persons had managed to transfer the bank account of Meeran to the name of one Abdul Khader who was known to the deceased.
Based on an order of the Metropolitan Magistrate Court, the Central Crime Branch-I of GCP registered an FIR on August 14, 2025, after a delay three months from the date of the court’s order.
Senior counsel Hasan Mohammed Jinnah, appearing for the petitioner, submitted that the CCB did not hold effective investigations even after registration of the FIR, despite submitting evidence on the serious financial fraud involving fabrication of banking records and suspicious transfer of the bank account with possible connivance of certain bank officials.
He noted that a huge sum of Rs. 3.56 crore was credited into the account in 2018 even when the petitioner’s father was critically ill.
The counsel prayed for the court to transfer the case to the CB-CID in order to ensure a fair and effective probe.
In the recent order, Justice Ilanthiraiyan said, “In view of the submissions and considering the third respondent (Inspector of CCB-I) has allegedly colluded with the accused and failed to proceed further with the investigation, the petitioner has made out a prima facie case for the transfer of the investigation.”
Transferring the probe to the CB-CID, the judge directed the officials to conduct a “proper and fair investigation” and file a final report within four weeks. He also directed the CB-CID to prevent Abdul Khader from withdrawing any amount from the bank account.