CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has transferred the investigation into a case of an alleged fraudulent conversion of a man’s bank account as a joint account to a single account from the Greater Chennai Police to the CB-CID, after finding that the investigating officer colluded with the accused persons and failed to conduct an appropriate investigation on the FIR.

Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan passed the orders based on a petition filed by MM Sajitha Fathima of Neelankarai, Chennai seeking transfer of the case for ensuring a fair and effective probe.

According to the petitioner, her father, K Mohammed Meeran, had maintained a savings bank account with the Axis Bank, Velachery branch. He passed away on March 29, 2018, after suffering from cancer.

In the meantime, certain persons had managed to transfer the bank account of Meeran to the name of one Abdul Khader who was known to the deceased.

Based on an order of the Metropolitan Magistrate Court, the Central Crime Branch-I of GCP registered an FIR on August 14, 2025, after a delay three months from the date of the court’s order.

Senior counsel Hasan Mohammed Jinnah, appearing for the petitioner, submitted that the CCB did not hold effective investigations even after registration of the FIR, despite submitting evidence on the serious financial fraud involving fabrication of banking records and suspicious transfer of the bank account with possible connivance of certain bank officials.